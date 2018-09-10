UNHCR: Italy Weekly Snapshot - 09 September 2018
(The charts below are based on figures from the Italian Ministry of Interior and UNHCR estimates. All figures are provisional and subject to change)
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 09 Sep 2018): 20,210
Total arrivals (1 Jan - 09 Sep 2017): 100,287
Total arrivals 1 Sep - 09 Sep 2018 209
Total arrivals 1 Sep - 09 Sep 2017 1,160
Average daily arrivals in September 2018 so far: 23
Average daily arrivals in August 2018: 48
Dead and missing in 2018 - Central Med (as of 09 Sep) 1,113
Dead and missing in 2018 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 09 Sep) 1,540
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med (as of 09 Sep) 2,412
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 09 Sep) 2,573
Dead and missing in 2017 - Central Med 2,873
Dead and missing in 2017 - Mediterranean Sea 3,139
Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 123