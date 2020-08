UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 09 Aug 2020

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 09 Aug 2020): 14.832

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 09 Aug 2019): 4.048

Total arrivals 1 Aug - 09 Aug 2020 818

Total arrivals 1 Aug - 09 Aug 2019 181

Average daily arrivals in August 2020 so far: 91

Average daily arrivals in July 2020: 228

Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 09 Aug) 234

Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 09 Aug) 394

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 09 Aug) 589

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 09 Aug) 862

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 754

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea 1.336