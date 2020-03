UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 08 Mar 2020

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 08 Mar 2020): 2,553

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 08 Mar 2019): 335

Total arrivals 1 Mar - 08 Mar 2020 0

Total arrivals 1 Mar - 08 Mar 2019 73

Average daily arrivals in March 2020 so far: 0

Average daily arrivals in February 2020: 42

Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 08 Mar) 24

Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 08 Mar) 137

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 08 Mar) 153

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 08 Mar) 246

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 754

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea* 1,336

*Further 8 incidents, for a total of 547 people, were reported in 2019 but are still under verification

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 0