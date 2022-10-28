UNHCR Italy Factsheet, September 2022

Year to date, 71,790 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, an increase of 55% compared to last year. An additional 171,546 refugees fleeing Ukraine arrived in Italy as of 27 September.

UNHCR and the National Commission for Asylum updated the procedural guidelines for Territorial Commissions, drawing upon four years of activities aimed at monitoring the quality of refugee status determination in Italy.

In late September, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, attended two conferences in Rome, meeting also with refugee students who arrived in Italy through University corridors.