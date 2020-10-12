UNHCR Italy Factsheet, September 2020

Nearly 4,400 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea in September, the majority disembarking in Lampedusa. This despite no NGO rescue vessels being operational at month’s end.

Significant arrivals were also recorded of refugees and migrants travelling by land through South-East Europe, at the border with Slovenia in FriuliVenezia Giulia.

The situation in a number of onshore quarantine facilities was challenging owing to limited capacity and the additional COVID-19 requirements.