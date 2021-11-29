Italy + 13 more

UNHCR Italy Factsheet, October 2021

Land arrivals from Slovenia decreased in October compared to previous months, while over 7,100 sea arrivals were recorded, a slight increase compared to the 6,900 reaching shore in September.
On 15 October, a first group of five Darfuri refugee children arrived from Niger to attend school in Italy thanks to the UNHCR-Intersos Pagella in Tasca project. They will be living with foster families in Turin.
UNHCR signed partnerships with CIAC and Refugees Welcome Italia to implement a project promoting refugee integration through social relationships with host community volunteers.

