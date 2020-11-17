UNHCR Italy Factsheet, October 2020

Nearly 3,500 sea arrivals were registered in October. While the majority departed from Tunisia and disembarked in Lampedusa, increasing numbers this month departed from Turkey.

Land arrivals are reported at the Italy-Slovenia border of refugees and migrants, including very young unaccompanied children. The capacity of quarantine facilities for children remains limited.

The Government’s law decree 130/2020, introducing important amendments to the “security decrees” of the previous administration, was approved. While better, some gaps remain.