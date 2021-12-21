UNHCR Italy Factsheet, November 2021

Year to date, just under 63,000 refugees and migrants arrived by sea, a steep increase compared to 2020 and 2019. As of 30 November, over 9,000 persons ar- rived by land from Slovenia.

On 25 November, 93 vulnerable asylum-seekers were evacuated from Libya. Evacuations from Libya resumed after more than a year, after Libyan authorities lifted a temporary ban on humanitarian flights.

In November, the Deloitte Foundation donated 100,000 Euros to UNHCR to address the needs and provide support to the Afghan population due to the current humanitarian emergency in the country.