UNHCR Italy Factsheet, November 2020

November saw 4,900 persons arriving by sea in the first half of the month and less than 450 in the second. At least 100 persons died or went missing in the Central Mediterranean.

UNHCR and partner organizations continued to work to improve the identification and referral of individuals with specific needs in disembarkation sites and in border locations in northern Italy.

Through the Welcome project, UNHCR recognized with a logo award 121 companies and 52 entities that promoted access to employment opportunities for refugees in Italy.