UNHCR Italy Factsheet, May 2022

As of the end of May, 125,907 refugees fleeing Ukraine arrived in Italy, of whom some 20,500 entered the country this month. UNHCR staff assist new arrivals at border crossing points.

UNHCR took part in a joint mission to Moldova, together with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, journalists, and private sector, to strengthen a multistakeholder response to the situation in the country.

Monthly sea arrivals in May reached the year-todate peak of 8,720, placing considerable pressure on disembakration locations in southern Italy, particularly in Lampedusa and Calabria.