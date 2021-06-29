UNHCR Italy Factsheet, May 2021

More than 5,600 persons arrived in Italy by sea in May, an increase of more than 4,000 persons compared to April (+256%). UNHCR assisted almost 93 per cent of sea arrivals.

A significant increase in the number of unaccompanied and separated children reaching Italian shores was noted, raising concerns over the availability of adequate reception and quarantine facilities.

In collaboration with the National Council of Social Workers, seven training modules on international protection were launched for 45,000 social workers in May