UNHCR Italy Factsheet, March 2021

Over 2,000 persons arrived in Italy by sea this month, while at least 100 crossed the Italy-Slovenia border weekly, often fleeing persecution and enduring years-long journeys.

UNHCR signed Memoranda of Understanding with the National Ombudsperson for Children and the Ministry of Education to strengthen child protection and promote inclusion in schools.

UNHCR consulted with over 100 asylum-seekers and refugees on ways to improve integration in Italy to inform its work with civil society and authorities.