UNHCR Italy Factsheet, March 2019
As of 31 March 2019, there were 121,994 asylum-seekers accommodated in reception facilities across Italy. In the first two months of the year, over 6,300 persons applied for asylum.
Between 1 January and 31 March 2019, 262 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. In March, some 90 persons crossed from Libya and were rescued by Italian authorities and NGOs.
Since the beginning of the year, steady numbers of refugees and migrants arriving by land are reported, including persons who travelled along routes in South-East Europe.
KEY INDICATORS
75%*
Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation
4,994*
Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015
390*
Monitoring visits to reception centres since May 2017, jointly with Minister of Interior staff and independent auditors
Operational Context
As of 31 March, 121,994 asylum-seekers were accommodated in reception facilities across the country. Approximately 14 per cent of them are accommodated in Lombardy, followed by Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Latium, and Piedmont, each accommodating 9 per cent of all asylum-seekers residing in reception facilities in Italy.
According to the latest available data, in the first two months of 2019, there were 6,335 new asylum applications in Italy (including 128 from UASC applicants). Applicants most commonly originate from Pakistan (23 per cent), Nigeria (8 per cent), Bangladesh (8 per cent), Ukraine (5 per cent), El Salvador (4 per cent), Morocco (4 per cent), Senegal (4 per cent), Peru (3 per cent), Albania (3 per cent), and Venezuela (3 per cent). In the same period, Territorial Commissions decided 13,743 cases, recognizing refugee status in 9 per cent of cases, followed by granting 6 per cent subsidiary protection, and 2 per cent complementary forms of protection. 2
In Trieste, near the Italy-Slovenia border in northern Italy, steady numbers of land arrivals are reported, with an increasing presence of persons originating from northern African countries who travel along land routes in South-East Europe. Regular land arrivals are also recorded in Bolzano, near the Italy-Austria border, where new arrivals include adults and children from sub-Saharan African countries (mainly Nigeria) and Asian countries (mainly Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Iraq).
In March, 262 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores.This is the highest number of monthly sea arrivals in 2019 so far (202 and 60 had arrived in January and February, respectively). Most persons arriving by sea in March (39 per cent) departed from Tunisia, while a significant percentage (34 per cent) departed from Libya. Furthermore, 13 per cent of monthly sea arrivals departed from Greece and reached autonomously Apulia, while another 14 per cent departed from Algeria and arrived in Sardinia. Monthly sea arrivals from Libya included a group of 40 individuals – mostly originating from Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan - who departed from Sabratha and were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard prior to disembarking in Lampedusa on 7 March. A further group of 50 refugees and migrants who departed from Zuwarah, Libya in mid-March were rescued by the NGO vessel Mare Jonio. Despite initial statements from Italian authorities refusing to allocate a port of safety, the Mare Jonio was eventually allowed to dock in Lampedusa on 19 March. At the time of the rescue, the Mare Jonio was the only NGO rescue boat operating in the Central Mediterranean. Upon arrival in Lampedusa, the NGO vessel Mare Jonio was seized, while Italian authorities launched an investigation against members of the crew on account of allegations of abetting illegal immigration. The boat was eventually released on 27 March.
By the end of March, the Alan Kurdi vessel, belonging to NGO Sea Eye, was at sea as the only NGO rescue vessel operating in the Central Mediterranean.
On 18 March, the Minister of the Interior issued a Directive aimed at coordinating the activities of Italian law enforcement authorities responsible for border surveillance. The Directive states that Italy is under no obligation to allocate a port of safety to vessels that have conducted SAR operations in non-Italian SAR zones, without the coordination of the Italian Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre. It adds that to navigate towards Italy without authorization entails to facilitate the illegal entry on Italian territory, and calls on Italian authorities to prevent such illegal entry on Italian territory and territorial waters. On 28 March, the Minister issued a further Directive calling on Italian authorities to cooperate with Libyan authorities to enable the latter to carry out their responsibilities with regard to SAR procedures. In various press responses, UNHCR stressed that Libya is not a safe place for disembarkation and the need to restore rapid and safe disembarkation mechanisms.
In March, the Italian Senate voted against the authorization to bring a criminal case against the Minister of the Interior in connection with the alleged kidnapping of over 170 refugees and migrants who were not allowed to disembark the Italian Coast Guard Diciotti vessel for over ten days in August 2018. Also, in late March, circumstances similar to those of the Diciotti case led judicial authorities to open an investigation against unknown persons in connection to the delayed disembarkation of 47 refugees and migrants who were prevented from leaving the NGO vessel Sea Watch 3 and reaching Italian shores for 12 days in January 2019.
On 28 March, 54 Syrian nationals were transferred from Lebanon to Italy in the context of the Humanitarian Corridors Programme.
On 6 March, authorities evicted and dismantled the San Ferdinando informal settlement in the southern region of Calabria, which was home to some 1,600 persons, most of whom are employed in nearby farmers’ fields as agricultural workers often under exploitative conditions. Alternative housing arrangements were offered to evictees, taking also into account their entitlement to reception were they asylum-seekers or beneficiaries of international protection. However, only about half of those entitled to reception accepted the transfer. Other evictees were transferred to a tent camp set up by the authorities in a nearby location, and to an additional set of informal tents provided by the Ministry of Interior and installed in the proximity of the evicted settlement. On 22 March, a fire broke out in the tent camp causing the death of a 22-year-old Senegalese man.
In March, the Florence Tribunal ordered the local Municipality to proceed to register an asylum-seeker in the civil registry, finding that the so-called Salvini Law Decree (Law 132/2018) did not repeal asylum-seekers’ right to residence registration, but simply repealed the simplified procedure introduced in 2007.