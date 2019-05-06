UNHCR Italy Factsheet, March 2019

As of 31 March 2019, there were 121,994 asylum-seekers accommodated in reception facilities across Italy. In the first two months of the year, over 6,300 persons applied for asylum.

Between 1 January and 31 March 2019, 262 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. In March, some 90 persons crossed from Libya and were rescued by Italian authorities and NGOs.

Since the beginning of the year, steady numbers of refugees and migrants arriving by land are reported, including persons who travelled along routes in South-East Europe.

KEY INDICATORS

75%*

Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation

4,994*

Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015

390*

Monitoring visits to reception centres since May 2017, jointly with Minister of Interior staff and independent auditors

Operational Context

As of 31 March, 121,994 asylum-seekers were accommodated in reception facilities across the country. Approximately 14 per cent of them are accommodated in Lombardy, followed by Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Latium, and Piedmont, each accommodating 9 per cent of all asylum-seekers residing in reception facilities in Italy.

According to the latest available data, in the first two months of 2019, there were 6,335 new asylum applications in Italy (including 128 from UASC applicants). Applicants most commonly originate from Pakistan (23 per cent), Nigeria (8 per cent), Bangladesh (8 per cent), Ukraine (5 per cent), El Salvador (4 per cent), Morocco (4 per cent), Senegal (4 per cent), Peru (3 per cent), Albania (3 per cent), and Venezuela (3 per cent). In the same period, Territorial Commissions decided 13,743 cases, recognizing refugee status in 9 per cent of cases, followed by granting 6 per cent subsidiary protection, and 2 per cent complementary forms of protection. 2

In Trieste, near the Italy-Slovenia border in northern Italy, steady numbers of land arrivals are reported, with an increasing presence of persons originating from northern African countries who travel along land routes in South-East Europe. Regular land arrivals are also recorded in Bolzano, near the Italy-Austria border, where new arrivals include adults and children from sub-Saharan African countries (mainly Nigeria) and Asian countries (mainly Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Iraq).

In March, 262 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores.This is the highest number of monthly sea arrivals in 2019 so far (202 and 60 had arrived in January and February, respectively). Most persons arriving by sea in March (39 per cent) departed from Tunisia, while a significant percentage (34 per cent) departed from Libya. Furthermore, 13 per cent of monthly sea arrivals departed from Greece and reached autonomously Apulia, while another 14 per cent departed from Algeria and arrived in Sardinia. Monthly sea arrivals from Libya included a group of 40 individuals – mostly originating from Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan - who departed from Sabratha and were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard prior to disembarking in Lampedusa on 7 March. A further group of 50 refugees and migrants who departed from Zuwarah, Libya in mid-March were rescued by the NGO vessel Mare Jonio. Despite initial statements from Italian authorities refusing to allocate a port of safety, the Mare Jonio was eventually allowed to dock in Lampedusa on 19 March. At the time of the rescue, the Mare Jonio was the only NGO rescue boat operating in the Central Mediterranean. Upon arrival in Lampedusa, the NGO vessel Mare Jonio was seized, while Italian authorities launched an investigation against members of the crew on account of allegations of abetting illegal immigration. The boat was eventually released on 27 March.

By the end of March, the Alan Kurdi vessel, belonging to NGO Sea Eye, was at sea as the only NGO rescue vessel operating in the Central Mediterranean.