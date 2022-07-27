UNHCR Italy Factsheet, June 2022

As of the end of June, 142,494 refugees fleeing Ukraine arrived in Italy. A first group of Ukrainian refugees were also transferred from Moldova to Italy through the EU Solidarity Platform.

Year to date, 27,633 persons arrived in Italy by sea, a 35% increase compared to 2021. In June, 95 refugees were evacuated from Libya thanks to the work of UNHCR, the MFA and faith-based organizations.

On 20 June, World Refugee Day was celebrated across Italy. UNHCR organized a roundtable event in Rome with many external stakeholders, focusing on protection and solutions for refugees globally.