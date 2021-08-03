UNHCR Italy Factsheet, June 2021

To celebrate this year’s World Refugee Day (WRD), UNHCR Italy ran the campaign Together we can do anything calling for the full inclusion of refugees in all aspects of society.

The National Asylum Commission and UNHCR continue to jointly carry out quality monitoring activities of refugee status determination procedures and of first instance decisions.

A total of 58 refugees, mostly families with children, arrived in Italy from Niger and Ethiopia thanks to the humanitarian corridors initiative between 23 and 25 June.