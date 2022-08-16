UNHCR Italy Factsheet, July 2022

Year to date, Italy registered 157,309 arrivals from Ukraine fleeing the ongoing conflict, as well as 41,434 refugee and migrant arrivals by sea, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year.

Increasing arrivals put significant pressure on reception facilities near land borders and in disembarkation locations. UNHCR increased its staff presence at the Fernetti and Tarvisio border crossing points and in Lampedusa.

In July, 270 Afghan nationals arrived in Italy through the first humanitarian corridors from Iran and Pakistan. Another 85 vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees arrived through an evacuation flight from Libya.