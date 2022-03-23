UNHCR Italy Factsheet, January 2022

In January, 3,035 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, while 271 arrived by land from Slovenia.

UNHCR stepped up its presence in the northern Friuli Venezia-Giulia region.

UNHCR partner MEDU launched their report Margini, on the condition of refugees and migrants living in informal settlements in Rome, building on findings during their mobile clinic outreach activities.

The UNHCR Italy HELP page was launched to provide asylum-seekers, refugees and stateless persons in Italy with information on their rights and obligations and services available to them.

■ Access to territory (sea arrivals).1 In January 2022, 3,035 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, including 195 children travelling on their own. This represents a steep increase (+192%) compared to sea arrivals recorded in the same period last year (1,039 persons). Three in four persons arriving by sea in January departed from Libya, while another 20% of monthly arrivals embarked in Tunisia.

Departures from Turkey and Algeria accounted for 3% and 2%, respectively. Almost half of refugees and migrants reaching Italian shores in the first month of the year originated from just three countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt and Tunisia. UNHCR staff in disembarkation sites observed significant numbers of vulnerable persons among new arrivals, including families or single parents with very young children and persons who survived trauma and torture including children who were detained for years in Libya prior to embarking to Italy. Various incidents at sea were reported in the Central Mediterranean, with at least 80 persons reported dead or missing by the end of January, including seven Bangladeshi nationals who died of hypothermia following departure from Libya and rescue by the Italian authorities.

At the end of the month, over 2,500 sea arrivals were observing COVID-19 quarantine on offshore ferries and in onshore facilities near arrival locations, prior to transfer to reception centres across the country. The insufficiency of spaces in children reception centres continued to delay the transfer of children from quarantine facilities to dedicated reception centres, with the result that many remained in quarantine facilities also after the end of their quarantine period. In the first half of January, delays also affected post-quarantine transfers from Lampedusa, Sicily and Sardinia to reception facilities elsewhere due to the new COVID-19 prevention requirement to have proof of vaccination to access means of transport, including ferries. Regular transfers from Lampedusa to Sicily and disembarkation from quarantine ferries in Sicily resumed in the second half of the month, following an ordonnance allowing persons to board ferries to and from Sicily without an EU Digital COVID Certificate.