UNHCR Italy Factsheet, January 2021

UNHCR and partner CIR continue to monitor the situation at the Italy-Slovenia border. Informal readmissions of asylumseekers from Italy to Slovenia were suspended in January.

Working in collaboration with the Higher School of the Judiciary, UNHCR provided 50 judges and justices of the peace with training on the detention of migrants and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR presented its teachers toolkit to 140 Italian teachers, supporting them to explain the situation of refugees and migrants to primary and secondary school children.