UNHCR Italy Factsheet, January 2019
In January 2019, 202 refugees and migrants arrived by sea, compared to 4,189 in the same period last year, and 4,467 in the first month of 2017.
This year so far, 207 refugees and migrants were reported dead or missing at sea in the Mediterranean, of whom 144 died in the Central Mediterranean.
During the month, the mayors of various Italian cities, strongly criticized the residence registration provisions of the Law on Migration and Security.
KEY INDICATORS
92%*
Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation
4,968*
Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015
365*
Monitoring visits to reception centres since May 2017, jointly with Minister of Interior staff and independent auditors
Operational Context
In January 2019, 202 refugees and migrants arrived by sea, compared to 4,189 in the same period last year, and 4,467 in the first month of 2017. The stated closure of Italian ports led to delayed disembarkations with persons rescued by NGO vessels being stranded at sea for weeks. Notably, in late January, Italian authorities permitted the docking of the Sea Watch 3 vessel only after other European states agreed to relocate the 47 refugees and migrants rescued by the NGO. UNHCR, jointly with IOM and UNICEF, had called for the urgent disembarkation of refugees and migrants stranded on board the Sea Watch 3, reiterating both the fact that Libya is not safe, and the need for safe and predictable disembarkation mechanisms in the Mediterranean. On 25 January, the Catania Ministers Tribunal upheld investigations against the Italian Minister of the Interior for the alleged kidnapping of over 170 refugees and migrants who were prevented from disembarking an Italian Coast Guard vessel in Catania between 20 and 25 August 2018, calling on the Senate to vote on the authorization to launch criminal proceedings against the Minister.
Since the beginning of the year, 207 refugees and migrants were reported dead or missing at sea in the Mediterranean, of whom 144 either died or are missing in the Central Mediterranean. In mid-January, a shipwreck was reported by the Italian Navy : three survivors were transferred to Lampedusa, while 117 persons lost their lives at sea off the Libyan coast. UNHCR stressed the need for safe legal pathways to access asylum procedures in Europe, and also called on States to urgently re-establish effective rescue operations in the Mediterranean enhancing coordination and revoking measures preventing NGO vessels from operating at sea. As of 31 January, no NGO rescue vessels were operational in the Central Mediterranean.
On 30 and 31 January, 95 refugees were transferred to Italy from Lebanon and Ethiopia in the context of the Humanitarian Corridors programme. The group comprised 72 Eritreans, 13 South-Sudanese, and 10 Syrians. Since the launch of the programme in 2016, 1,914 persons were transferred to Italy. Furthermore, on 31 January, 16 Syrian refugees were resettled from Lebanon to Italy in the context of the Italian Resettlement programme. Since the programme was launched in 2015, 2,034 refugees have been resettled to Italy.
During the month, the mayors of various Italian cities, including Florence, Milan, Naples, and Palermo strongly criticized the provisions of Law 113/2018 relating to residence registration, raising that they may breach the Constitution and that render it impossible for asylum-seekers to access certain fundamental rights. The Italian Society for Migration Medicine (SIMM) also outlined concerns regarding the implications of the new provisions on asylum-seekers’ access to healthcare, calling for support from the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI).