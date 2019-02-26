UNHCR Italy Factsheet, January 2019

In January 2019, 202 refugees and migrants arrived by sea, compared to 4,189 in the same period last year, and 4,467 in the first month of 2017.

This year so far, 207 refugees and migrants were reported dead or missing at sea in the Mediterranean, of whom 144 died in the Central Mediterranean.

During the month, the mayors of various Italian cities, strongly criticized the residence registration provisions of the Law on Migration and Security.

KEY INDICATORS

92%*

Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation

4,968*

Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015

365*

Monitoring visits to reception centres since May 2017, jointly with Minister of Interior staff and independent auditors

Operational Context