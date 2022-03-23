UNHCR Italy Factsheet, February 2022

In the first days following the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine at the end of February, 3,840 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Italy including via the northern borders with Austria and Slovenia.

Since the start of the emergency, UNHCR teams have been present at the borders in northern Italy providing information to new Ukrainian arrivals, while continuing to pursue activities in landing points in southern Italy.

In February, 2,439 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. An additional 392 persons arrived by land from Slovenia. On 28 February, 99 vulnerable refugees were evacuated from Libya to Italy.

■ Access to territory (land arrivals).1 Since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine at the end of February 2022, 3,840 Ukrainian nationals were registered as having entered Italy as of 1 March. Most arrivals were women and children (1,890 and 1,380, respectively).1 Many arrived from Slovenia and Austria via the Fernetti and Tarvisio border crossing points in the northern Friuli Venezia-Giulia region, travelling primarily by bus or private vehicles and intending to join relatives or friends in other locations across Italy. UNHCR staff was deployed to the Fernetti crossing point at the Italy-Slovenia border providing new arrivals with relevant information and contributing to the distribution of food and non-food items together with the authorities. Arrivals of Ukrainian citizens have continued unabated in the following weeks. A state of emergency was declared at the end of February until 31 December 2022, to provide relief and assistance to Ukrainians. On 28 February, a law decree was approved expanding reception capacity in both first-line and second-line facilities and providing that Ukrainians can access the 5,000 places in second-line facilities that had been reserved for persons evacuated from Afghanistan after the Talibans took power in August 2021. Since late February, UNHCR has been liaising with authorities, other UN agencies and civil society to coordinate the response to Ukrainian arrivals. Updates on the Ukraine situation and on UNHCR response in Ukraine and neighbouring countries can be found here. Information in Ukrainian for refugees and asylum-seekers in Italy can be found on the UNHCR Italy help page.

■ An additional 392 refugees and migrants also entered Italy by land from Slovenia in February 2022, mainly originating from Bangladesh (94), Pakistan (51) and Afghanistan (39). Year to date, 663 persons arrived by land via Slovenia. Significant numbers of refugees and asylum-seekers were also reported in areas near the Italy-France border, who intend to cross into France and move onwards to other European countries. In Ventimiglia, an increase of single, young women was observed, many coming from Eritrea, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea. In the first half of February, some 150 refugees and asylumseekers from Afghanistan, Morocco, Gambia,

Iran and Mali transited through Val di Susa intending to reach France and received assistance from the local Red Cross. Pushbacks at the Italy-France border continued to be reported, affecting also vulnerable individuals.