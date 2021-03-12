UNHCR Italy Factsheet, February 2021

Almost 90 persons were reported dead or missing at sea while crossing the Central Mediterranean in February. UNHCR called for a stronger search and rescue mechanism.

UNHCR’s mission in northern Italy highlighted how the scarcity of assistance and information services in land border areas leads many vulnerable refugees to sleep rough, risking their safety.

The UNHCR - National Asylum Commission Guidelines on Trafficking were cited in a recent landmark judgment extending protection to asylum-seeking victims of trafficking.