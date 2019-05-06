UNHCR Italy Factsheet, February 2019

Between 1 January and 28 February 2019, there were 6,335 asylum applications in Italy. The three most common countries of origin of applicants were Pakistan, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

By the end of February 2019, the only NGO vessel deployed to conduct rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean was the Alan Kurdi vessel, run by the German NGO Sea Eye.

In February, the Supreme Court of Cassation held that the recent repeal of humanitarian protection, (Law on Migration and Security) cannot apply retroactively.

KEY INDICATORS

79%*

Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation

4,975*

Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015

376*

Monitoring visits to reception centres since May 2017, jointly with Minister of Interior staff and independent auditors

Operational Context