UNHCR Italy Factsheet, February 2019
Between 1 January and 28 February 2019, there were 6,335 asylum applications in Italy. The three most common countries of origin of applicants were Pakistan, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.
By the end of February 2019, the only NGO vessel deployed to conduct rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean was the Alan Kurdi vessel, run by the German NGO Sea Eye.
In February, the Supreme Court of Cassation held that the recent repeal of humanitarian protection, (Law on Migration and Security) cannot apply retroactively.
KEY INDICATORS
79%*
Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation
4,975*
Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015
376*
Monitoring visits to reception centres since May 2017, jointly with Minister of Interior staff and independent auditors
Operational Context
Between 1 January and 28 February 2019, there were 6,335 asylum applications in Italy (including 128 from UASC applicants). Applicants most commonly originate from Pakistan (23 per cent), Nigeria (8 per cent), Bangladesh (8 per cent), Ukraine (5 per cent), El Salvador (4 per cent), Morocco (4 per cent), Senegal (4 per cent), Peru (3 per cent), Albania (3 per cent), and Venezuela (3 per cent). In the same period, Territorial Commissions decided 13,743 cases, recognizing refugee status in 9 per cent of cases, followed by granting 6 per cent subsidiary protection, and 2 per cent complementary forms of protection.
In a judgment dated 19 February, the Italian Court of Cassation found that the repeal of humanitarian protection introduced by the Law on Migration and Security is not retroactive. Therefore, asylum applications lodged prior to the entry into force of the new law (5 October 2018) ought to be determined on the basis of the previous legal framework.
Between 1 January and 18 February 2019, 262 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 5,247 in the same period last year, and 13,439 in the January- February 2017 period. In the first two months of 2019, new arrivals reached Italian shores after search and rescue operations only on two occasions. Such operations were carried out by the Italian Navy and by NGO Sea Watch, respectively. In the other cases, new arrivals were intercepted near Italian shores or after they had already reached Italian soil.
Since the beginning of the year, 232 refugees and migrants were reported dead or missing at sea in the Mediterranean, of whom 149 either died or are missing in the Central Mediterranean. Furthermore, on 7 February, a 29-year-old Togolese man was found suffering from hypothermia on the Monginevre route while attempting to cross on foot from Italy to France; the man died in hospital shortly thereafter. The Italy-France border area was hit by heavy snow in early February, making it increasingly dangerous for refugees and migrants attempting to move onward from Italy to France.
In February 2019, the Catania Prosecutor confirmed that the crew of the NGO vessel Sea Watch 3 did not commit any criminal offence in relation to the rescue of 47 individuals in January 2018 when it decided to sail towards Italy following the rescue. Furthermore, it was decided that there were no irregularities regarding the vessel registration. However, Sea Watch 3 was prevented from leaving the Catania port until 22 February, due to alleged anomalies in relation to safety and environmental regulations. In the second half of February, while Sea Watch 3 started sailing towards Marseille, NGO Sea Eye became again operational in the Central Mediterranean with its rescue vessel Alan Kurdi.
On 19 February, the Senate Immunities Commission dismissed the Catania Ministers Tribunal’s request to authorize the launch of criminal proceedings against the Ministry of the Interior in connection with the alleged kidnapping of over 170 refugees and migrants who were prevented from disembarking the Diciotti vessel in August 2018.
Between 15 and 16 February 2019, a fire broke out in the San Ferdinando informal settlement in Calabria, causing the death of a 29-year-old Senegalese man, a former beneficiary of humanitarian protection. This is the third death at the San Ferdinando settlement in just over a year. In the second half of February, local authorities started to implement a plan to transfer asylum-seekers and beneficiaries of international protection to reception facilities in nearby areas.