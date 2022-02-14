UNHCR Italy Factsheet, December 2021

In 2021, 67,477 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, while almost 9,400 arrived by land from Slovenia.

UNHCR staff regularly monitor the situation in both sea and land arrivals areas.

Following enhanced collaboration with UNHCR, in December, five Italian cities formally committed to promote the inclusion of refugees through the adoption of a document known as Integration Charter.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs committed to donate 21.5 million Euros to UNHCR to address the needs of the Afghan population displaced in Afghanistan and in neighbouring Iran and Pakistan.