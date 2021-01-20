UNHCR Italy Factsheet, December 2020

In 2020, more than 34,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea while over 4,100 arrived by land across the Italy-Slovenia border having travelled through South-East Europe.

Law 173/2020 was approved by the Senate on 18 December, introducing several changes that will positively affect the Italian asylum system, facilitating the integration of refugees in Italy.

UNHCR worked to improve the identification and services for persons with specific needs, in particular violence survivors, at arrival points and in the context of asylum procedures.