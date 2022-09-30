UNHCR Italy Factsheet, August 2022

Year to date, 58,251 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, an increase of 48% over last year. An additional estimated 167,704 refugees fleeing Ukraine arrived in Italy by the end of August.

Safe Spaces opened in Lampedusa and Crotone to provide gender sensitive assistance to new arrivals. UNHCR also launched new partnerships to strengthen the response to gender-based violence in Italy.

In early August, UNHCR was on a joint mission to Sudan with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meeting with refugees, authorities and civil society to discuss the situation of persons fleeing the Horn of Africa.