UNHCR Italy Factsheet, August 2021

UNHCR Italy joined UNHCR’s global efforts to support the Afghan people displaced by violence and insecurity through a dedicated fundraising appeal.

Two MoU on complementary pathways were signed by UNHCR: on Humanitarian Corridors from Lebanon and on the “Pagella in Tasca” project from Niger for unaccompanied children.

30 August marked the 60thanniversary of the adoption of the 1961 UN Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, to which Italy has been a State Party since December 2015.