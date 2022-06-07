UNHCR Italy Factsheet, April 2022

With 105,417 refugees fleeing Ukraine having arrived in Italy by the end of April, UNHCR opened two Blue Dots to assist vulnerable persons entering through Italy's north-eastern borders.

The PM's decree implementing temporary protection entered into force. Over 78,000 persons lodged a temporary protection application since the start of the emergency, while over 1,100 claimed asylum.

In collaboration with Refugees Welcome and CIAC, UNHCR launched the Community Matching programme to strengthen integration by linking refugees with volunteer buddies from host communities.

■ Ukraine emergency.1 As of the end of April, just over two months since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, 105,417 refugees from Ukraine arrived in Italy travelling by land and air, most commonly entering the country through the Fernetti and Tarvisio border crossing points in the northern Friulia Venezia-Giulia region. There was a slight decrease in arrivals around the Easter festivities, but numbers picked up again after Easter, with over 26,370 persons recorded as having entered in April alone. Access to territory was regularly granted to Ukrainian citizens as well as nonUkrainian nationals who were living in Ukraine prior to the start of the emergency and fled the country when the military hostilities began.

■ UNHCR staff continued to be present at the Fernetti and Tarvisio border crossing points providing new arrivals with information on relevant procedures to obtain protection in Italy and supporting the authorities in coordinating the response and identifying vulnerable persons, including children travelling on their own. By the end of April, 22,092 persons have been provided with basic infomation about services and registration procedures by UNHCR staff at the border. UNHCR and partners' intervention with the authorities ensures that children on their own are promptly identified and that adequate follow-up is arranged, with referral to ad hoc services following a thorough assessment of individual circumstances.

■ As of 21 April, two Blue Dots became operational at the Fernetti and Tarvisio border crossing points.

Blue dots are safe spaces established by UNHCR and UNICEF and run in partnership with ARCI,

D.i.RE., Save the Children and Stella Polare, providing critical information and services to refugees that need extra care, such as children travelling on their own, women with young children, persons with disabilities and survivors of sexual violence. The Blue Dots are managed in close cooperation with local authorities and are common in emergency contexts. Some 20 Blue Dots have been established by UNHCR and UNICEF in countries affected by the Ukraine emergency over the recent weeks. The Blue Dots in Fernetti and Tarvisio are the first to open in Italy and intend to provide a coordinated response to the specific needs of women and children, who are often at risk of gender-based violence, trafficking, abuse, psychological trauma and family separation.

Women and children represent approximately 90% of persons fleeing Ukraine.1

■ In mid-April, the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers implementing temporary protection in Italy entered into force, making it possible for authorities to issue temporary protection permits. Temporary protection is an exceptional measure to provide immediate protection in the event of a mass influx of displaced persons. While provided for in 2001, temporary protection was triggered for the first time by the Council of the European Union in 2022 in response to the Ukrainian emergency. Some 78,000 persons applied for temporary protection in Italy between the start of the emergency and the end of April. While temporary protection largely applies to persons who fled Ukraine after the outbreak of conflict on 24 February 2022, individuals who left Ukraine before such date can seek protection by applying for asylum. In Italy, over 1,100 asylum applications were lodged by Ukrainians since the start of the conflict, that is 91% of all asylum applications submitted by this nationality year to date.