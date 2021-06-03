UNHCR Italy Factsheet, April 2021

More than 1,500 persons arrived in Italy by sea in April, often fleeing persecution and enduring years-long journeys.

The majority departed from Libya and disembarked in Sicily.

The largest loss of life in the Central Mediterranean since the beginning of the year was recorded in April, when a shipwreck off the coast of Libya tragically claimed the lives of up to 130 people.

During his visit to Italy and the Holy See, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi met with the highest representatives of Italy and with Pope Francis, among others.