UNHCR Italy Factsheet, April 2019

Between 1 January and 31 March 2019, 8,390 new asylum applications were lodged in Italy, including 16 per cent from individuals originating from Latin American countries.

Despite standoffs over the docking of rescue vessels in Italy and increased restrictions against NGO rescue boats, 255 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores in April 2019.

On 29 April 2019, 146 refugees were evacuated from Libya to Italy in a joint operation between UNHCR, and Italian and Libyan authorities

KEY INDICATORS

72%* Percentage of 2019 sea arrivals informed by UNHCR staff upon disembarkation

5,003* Referrals of sea arrivals with specific needs to appropriate services since January 2015

607* Monitoring visits to reception facilities since April 2013

Operational Context