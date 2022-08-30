UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (July 2022)

UKRAINE SITUATION

The war in Ukraine triggered a severe escalation of humanitarian needs and mass displacement of people internally and into neighbouring countries. As of 31 July 2022, 6,136,847 individual refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe, while 3,749,153 refugees from Ukraine had registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe. Within Ukraine, some 6.6 million people were internally displaced as of end July.

Since May 2022, UNHCR and its partners have been carrying out a Protection Profiling and Monitoring exercise to collect and analyze data on the profiles, needs and intentions of refugees from Ukraine. Findings from over 23,000 interviews show that the majority of refugees from Ukraine are women and children (89%), with high levels of education (66% have completed university or technical studies), and with 80% separated from other family members. Almost one in every four households has at least one person with specific needs.