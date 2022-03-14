UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (January 2022)

In January 2022, some 7,800 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean and Northwest African maritime routes, a 21% decrease compared to last month, but 66% increase compared to January 2021.

Arrivals in Italy decreased by 33% in January compared to last month but increased almost three-fold compared to January 2021. Out of some 3,000 refugees and migrants who arrived in Italy in January, 75% had departed from Libya, 20% from Tunisia and 3% from Turkey. In January, arrivals in Italy from Libya increased by 8% compared to December, whereas arrivals from Turkey decreased by 92%.

Some 1,500 refugees and migrants who departed from Libya in January were intercepted or rescued by Libyan authorities and disembarked back in Libya, 3% more than in December.⁶ According to available data, most people departing from Libya in January were from Bangladesh, Egypt and Eritrea, while people arriving in Italy from Tunisia originated mainly from Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea.

Some 4,200 refugees and migrants arrived in Spain in January, on par with last month, but representing a 36% increase compared to January 2021. Of those, 76% arrived in the Canary Islands. Arrivals in the Canary Islands in January (3,194) increased by 22% (2,621), while arrivals to Spain through the Western Mediterranean route decreased by 36% compared to last month.

Some 400 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by land and sea in January, 57% fewer compared to last month, but 14% more than in January 2021. The overall number of arrivals in Greece in 2021 was 42% lower compared to 2020, as allegations of pushbacks at land and sea borders continued. Turkish authorities reported rescuing or intercepting some 2,000 refugees and migrants at sea in January, a 25% decrease compared to December (2,600). In addition, some 150 refugees and migrants arrived by sea in Cyprus this month, 14% fewer compared to last month.