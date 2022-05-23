UNHCR Europe situations: Data and trends - Arrivals and displaced populations (February 2022)

UKRAINE SITUATION

From 24 to 28 February, 653,356 refugees crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries, fleeing the escalation of conflict that has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties and forced people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance.⁶ Of these, 351,289 people crossed into Poland, 97,922 into Hungary, 89,957 into the Republic of Moldova, 52,696 into Slovakia, 51,992 into Romania, 9,092 into the Russian Federation, and 408 people into Belarus.

Within Ukraine, in addition to the already existing 850,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), an estimated 1 million persons have been newly displaced from 24 February to 1 March, with the number of persons displaced within and out of Ukraine continuing to rise rapidly.⁷