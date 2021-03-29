An Unequal Pandemic : The Proximity Public Health interventions carried out by INTERSOS in informal settlements in Italy during the COVID-19 emergency

THIS REPORT DESCRIBES THE INTERVENTIONS THAT INTERSOS, A HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION, HAS IMPLEMENTED IN ITALY IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY. IT IS BASED ON THE DATA COLLECTED FROM THE VERY FIRST STAGES OF THE EMERGENCY, AT THE END OF FEBRUARY 2020, UNTIL OCTOBER 2020; HOWEVER IT REPORTS ON THE WEST SICILY PROJECT (ACTIVE IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2020) AND ON LATER INITIATIVES THAT HAVE BEEN UNDERTAKEN IN CONNECTION WITH OPERATIONS UP TO THE END OF JANUARY 2021.

The project has been funded with support from the European Commission. This publication reflects the opinion of INTERSOS only and the European Commission cannot be held responsible in any way for its content. 2 The SU.PR.EME. (the South as a major Player in overcoming Crises within the context of severe labour exploitation and the marginality of migrant citizens legally residing in the 5 least developed regions of Italy) Italia Programme is funded by the AMIF – Emergency Funds (AP2019) of the European Commission – DG Migration and Home Affairs, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies and the regional governments of Apulia, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania and Sicily.

INTERSOS has been active in Italy since 2011, with various projects aimed at the protection and implementation of the right to health of people living in conditions of severe social exclusion, with the aim of achieving their full inclusion into the public health service. The spread of the SARS-CoV2 infection and the health, social and economic crisis that followed, created the urgent need to build prevention, monitoring and referral interventions that could be adequate and sustainable in contexts of extreme social marginality.

In collaboration with local institutions and Regional Health Services (Servizi Sanitari Regionali), INTERSOS immediately started to reshape its ongoing projects. At the end of February in the province of Foggia (Capitanata), the project was re-adapted to strengthen the prevention and monitoring activities of seasonal workers in agriculture living in informal settlements. During the first stages this was made possible thanks to private donations; starting from the end of March 2020, the European Commission’s Emergency AMIF funds under the project “Su.Pr.Eme. Italia” secured the ongoing work.

The project in Rome was also readapted to the unfolding pandemic; at the beginning of March the activities of the INTERSOS24 center were converted to meet the current health needs; two mobile health teams were set up to conduct outreach activities in partnership with UNICEF, carrying out COVID-19 risk assessment with homeless populations in informal urban settlements and in housing squats.

This was carried out within the project: UNICEF & INTERSOS intervention for the care, support and skills development of refugee and migrant children in Italy. Projects with the same objectives were also launched in Ionian Calabria (provinces of Crotone and Cosenza) and in Sicily (provinces of Syracuse and Trapani) in informal rural settlements inhabited mainly by agricultural workers with a migratory background. This was made possible thanks to co-financing from the European Commission’s Emergency AMIF funds under the “Su.Pr.Eme. Italia” project.

The operational methods that were used for the reconversion of existing INTERSOS projects and the launch of new ones during the COVID-19 emergency aimed at implementing prevention measures, monitoring and supporting with case management and referral. These methods were also adapted to best protect the health of population groups that, due to their lack of means and difficulties in accessing resources, are more exposed to -and more affected by- the spread of COVID-19. Indeed, these groups are also more “hard to reach” by the health system. The protection of the health of migrants and of the most vulnerable populations is fundamental for public health. It must be guaranteed by social and health policies, both because the right to health is a fundamental and inalienable right of people, but also and above all because protecting the health of the most vulnerable means defending that of the entire community.