Ukraine Crisis Response: Wider Europe (24 February - 1 August 2022)

DRC Response
DRC works to protect and support refugees from Ukraine in onwards movements in Europe through:
-
Asylum counselling and protection support to refugees arriving from Ukraine
-
Direct reception operations providing immediate shelter, food and non-food items and medical assistance to people arriving at their destination countries
-
Assistance to national and local authorities and local civil society to receive and possibly integrate refugees arriving from Ukraine
-
Collaboration with Ukrainian diaspora groups via DRC’s DEMAC initiative