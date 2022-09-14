Italy + 9 more

Ukraine Crisis Response: Wider Europe (24 February - 1 August 2022)

DRC Response

DRC works to protect and support refugees from Ukraine in onwards movements in Europe through:

  • Asylum counselling and protection support to refugees arriving from Ukraine

  • Direct reception operations providing immediate shelter, food and non-food items and medical assistance to people arriving at their destination countries

  • Assistance to national and local authorities and local civil society to receive and possibly integrate refugees arriving from Ukraine

  • Collaboration with Ukrainian diaspora groups via DRC’s DEMAC initiative

