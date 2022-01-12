TRAFIG Practice Note No. 9: Resolving the ‘mobility paradox’: Lessons from southern Europe

Protracted displacement exists in the European Union. TRAFIG research shows that many forced migrants in Italy and Greece live on the margins of society without hope for or the prospect of change. Their only way out is to go on the move. Mobility is their strategy to connect to social networks and find livelihood opportunities elsewhere. The problem is that their mobility is often on the fringes of or entirely outside the law. It leads to what we call the 'mobility paradox' that, if left unresolved, limits migrants' own survival strategies from serving as resources/solutions to protracted displacement.

Based on the TRAFIG research in Italy and Greece - the results of which can be found in TRAFIG working paper no. 9 - the corresponding TRAFIG practice note no. 9 explains what generates the mobility paradox and presents ways in which it can be resolved.