15 Jun 2018

Tracking Migrant Perceptions in Italy - Case Study: Perception Surveys of Migrants in Rome, Turin, and Catania, May 2018

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (456.15 KB)

Introduction

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, 181,436 recorded refugees and migrants entered Italy by sea in 2016, a primary entry point and transit country for those seeking other destinations in Northern Europe. As part of the response addressing the growing number of migrants needing humanitarian assistance, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Italian Red Cross partnered with Ground Truth Solutions to track the perceptions of these migrants through regular surveys. By the end of 2016 the Italian Red Cross was managing some 70 reception facilities across the country as well as two safe points which act as help desks providing basic assistance, health care, psychosocial support, Restoring Family Links services, and counselling to migrants who have no access to the formal reception network. The goal of this project is to better understand migrant perceptions and to support the Italian Red Cross in implementing its own regular feedback mechanism so that the National Society can continually improve its services.

Feedback was collected from migrants in two reception facilities – one in Turin and one in Rome – and a safe point in Sicily. The surveys were conducted regularly between December 2016 and March 2017. The Italian Red Cross has since expanded the approach to additional reception centres and safe points around the country

