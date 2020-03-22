Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding humanitarian aid for Italy

On 17 March 2020, the Ministry of the Interior of the Czech Republic and the Ústí nad Labem Region confiscated face masks and respirators imported to the Czech Republic. Subsequent investigation revealed that these included a separate batch of 101,600 medical supplies donated by the Red Cross of Qingtian City to Chinese expatriates in Italy.

The Czech Republic expressed regret about this finding and replaced the medical supplies in question with identical ones from its stocks. They will arrive in Italy no later than Tuesday. The Czech Republic is also sending an evacuation bus to Italy on Monday, 23 March 2020 that will return some four dozen Italian citizens to their country.