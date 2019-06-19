19 Jun 2019

Research Terms of Reference: Exploring the role of Malian, Eritrean and Bangladeshi diasporas in Italy in shaping migration decision making and exposure to risk along the Central Mediterranean Sea Route

General Objective

To improve overall understanding of donors and humanitarian and development actors on the role played by diaspora groups in Italy in shaping the migration process of refugees and migrants1 who have recently arrived in Italy via the Central Mediterranean Sea Route (CMR) with the purpose to inform an improved response to mixed migration2 flows along the CMR.

Specific Objective(s)

  1. To gain an enhanced understanding of the role of diasporas in Europe in:

  • shaping the decision-making process of refugees and migrants over migration to Europe via the Central Mediterranean Sea Route;

  • shaping the exposure to protection risks of refugees and migrants en route to Europe along the Central Mediterranean Sea Route and upon arrival in Italy.

  1. To investigate how the above mentioned dynamics differ between refugees and migrants and diaspora groups of different countries of origin, in this case Malian, Eritrean and Bangladeshi refugees and migrants, and depending on the length of time diasporas have been in Europe.

