11 Sep 2019

Report of the Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences on her visit to Italy - Comments by the State (A/HRC/42/44/ADD.2)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Human Rights Council
Forty-second session
9-27 September 2019
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation - Interministerial Committee for Human Rights Comitato Interministeriale per i Diritti Umani

Italy’s remarks on the country mission report of the un special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences (A/HRC/42/44/Add. 1, dated May 24, 2019)

Further to the UN Special Rapporteur’s mission to Italy undertaken from 3 through 12 October 2018, the Government of Italy is in a position to provide the following remarks (Italy also kindly requests the UN Special Rapporteur to make corrections in the mission’s report under reference, since a few factual errors have been detected in):

Introductory remarks

  1. The Italian (rigid) Constitution, coeval with UDHR, determines the political framework for action and organization of the State.

  2. The Italian legal system aims at ensuring an effective framework of guarantees, to fully and extensively protect the fundamental rights of the individual. Indeed, we rely on a solid framework of rules, primarily of a constitutional nature, by which the principle of formal and substantial equality and the respect for human rights are among the main pillars (For additional information, please kindly refer to Common Core Document of Italy forming part of the reports of States parties - UN Doc. HRI/CORE/ITA/2016).

Turning to specific issues

  1. Taking into account the focus on labor exploitation of migrants in the agriculture sector, an updated representation is provided in line with Articles 18 and 22, para.12 quater, of Legislative Decree No. 286/98 (TUI –Unified Text on Immigration).

