Opening of a mother and child area at the Ventimiglia migrant reception camp

Thanks to the involvement of the Monaco Red Cross and AMADE Mondiale, an area entirely devoted to mothers and children has been set up at the Ventimiglia migrant reception camp, and various activities are being organised there.

Monaco, 14/02/2018 – The Monaco Red Cross and AMADE Mondiale are delighted to announce the opening of a “mother and child area” at Camporoya, the migrant reception camp in Ventimiglia, where each day several hundred people in transit −many of whom have had a very difficult journey− are received, fed, housed and treated. For the young children accompanied by their parents, or the minors with no family, this long journey is extremely traumatic, especially since they have very little time to relax or play.

This project consists of providing the Ventimiglia migrant camp with an area entirely devoted to children, where the latter have access to fun, recreational activities. “They will find a place devoted to stimulation and learning, where they will be able to take part in various creative workshops, games and other activities, suitable for the youngest children’s little hands. There will also be a children’s library and a toy library”, explains Corinne Clerc, who is in charge of the Monaco Red Cross’ activities with the Ventimiglia migrants. She has been working on this project with her team for several months.

With this new structure, the Camporoya reception camp will also allow mothers to socialise in peace. Thus, they thus be able to organise themselves in a relaxed a friendly way, through this new “alternating custody” arrangement, whilst washing clothes or receiving treatment.

This project was the result of a partnership between AMADE Mondiale, in their commitment to helping unaccompanied minors, alongside Terre des Hommes Italy, and the Monaco Red Cross. The latter helped make this area as welcoming as possible for children, with the unwavering support of the Italian Red Cross staff working in the camp on a daily basis.

Volunteers can propose various activities in accordance with each individual’s own initiatives. The Monaco Red Cross team, which is already very active in the camp, is available to help out with these achievements. Whether they involve music workshops, storytelling, puppet shows, drawing or crafts, these activities will liven up this new child-focused reception centre.