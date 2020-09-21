Italy + 4 more
MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – September 2020 Protection risks along migration routes through North Africa to Italy
This snapshot introduces the second analysis of the 4Mi data collected through interviews with refugees and migrants in Italy and focuses on migration routes starting from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire. It identifies the major stops along these routes, the most dangerous locations as reported by migrants and refugees and what type of risks they face, with the aim to add to the evidence base for policy and programming responses.