MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – May 2020: Destination Europe – Migrants and refugees in Italy looking back at their migration journey

The Mixed Migration Monitoring Mechanism Initiative (4Mi) collects information about mixed migration flows through a network of field monitors continuously conducting interviews with people on the move. The 4Mi survey primarily provides structured quantitative data but also collects few narrative quotes with respondents. It offers indicative findings to inform policy and programming. For more information, see www.mixedmigration.org/4mi/.

This report introduces the first analysis of the 4Mi data collected in Italy. It looks at those migrants and refugees that have made it to Europe, Italy, and their reflections on the migration journey. What information would have been useful to receive during the migration journey to Italy? Would they migrate knowing what they know now having reached Europe? And would they encourage others to do the same?

Conditions for refugees and migrants and the COVID-19 pandemic

This snapshot provides information on the situation for migrants and refugees in Italy before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. At the time of writing, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on living conditions for refugees and migrants in Italy remains uncertain. Government measures to contain the virus mean vulnerable people living on the streets face severe challenges to meet their basic needs, access to services is constrained, people cannot attend interviews for refugee status determination, and xenophobia has increased. However, we also witness an opening up of access, for example discussions around regularization of migrant workers and citizens in Italy. For more on this topic, see MMC Europe’s Quarterly Mixed Migration Update.