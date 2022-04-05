MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – April 2022: The journey towards Italy for Pakistanis: drivers, routes and use of smugglers

This is the first in a series of three 4Mi snapshots looking at the journey towards Europe of Pakistanis, Nigerians and Sudanese interviewed in Italy. The snapshots aim to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.

This first snapshot focuses on drivers, routes and use of smugglers of Pakistanis. It draws from 123 interviews conducted with Pakistanis in Italy between November 2019 and September 2021.