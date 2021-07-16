MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – April 2021:Migrants and refugees in Northern Italy: focus on access to work

This snapshot offers some insights on the personal, educational and professional background of migrants and refugees in Northern Italy (Piedmont and Liguria regions) as well as the drivers of migration. It also looks into their experiences regarding access to work in Italy with a focus on the differences between youth and older respondents. This snapshot aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in Italy.

Key findings

• The top 3 reasons for migration mentioned by respondents are 1) violence, 2) personal/ family reasons, and 3) economic reasons.

• Unemployment in country of departure is higher among young respondents (18-25), while unemployment in Italy is higher among older respondents (above 25).

• The majority of the respondents are not currently working (72%), and did not receive sufficient information on access to work, which is considered the main challenge in Italy by 68% of the respondents who decided to settle in the country.

• Optimism about finding work in Italy is slightly higher among older people.

Profiles

The snapshot is based on 104 interviews conducted face-to-face in five different locations in Northern Italy between January and May 2021. Figure 1 shows the locations where the interviews were conducted. More than half of the respondents (63%) were interviewed in Ventimiglia (n=35) and Turin (n=30), key cities and border areas where migrants and refugees gather.