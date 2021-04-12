MMC Europe 4Mi Snapshot – April 2021: Needs and challenges of refugees and migrants in northwest Italy

This snapshot offers an analysis of the needs and challenges of refugees and migrants in northern Italy (Piedmont and Liguria regions). It is based on 51 interviews conducted in five different locations between January and February 2021. The first section of the report covers both refugees and migrants in transit and those aiming at settling in Italy, while the second part focuses on the specific needs of the latter. This snapshot aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in Italy.