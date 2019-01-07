Migrant flows to Europe shifted in 2018, with arrivals in Spain doubling from previous year

In June, a rescue vessel carrying 629 migrants intended to dock in Italy. The Italian government simply would not let them in.

The incident spurred a diplomatic standoff, as hundreds of vulnerable migrants waited in limbo at sea and Italy’s newly elected populist government doubled down on its decision to close its ports. Malta also refused to accept the ship. Eventually, Spain’s newly elected socialist government offered the migrants an open door, and the ship rerouted there.

