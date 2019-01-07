07 Jan 2019

Migrant flows to Europe shifted in 2018, with arrivals in Spain doubling from previous year

Report
from The Washington Post
Published on 06 Jan 2019 View Original

In June, a rescue vessel carrying 629 migrants intended to dock in Italy. The Italian government simply would not let them in.

The incident spurred a diplomatic standoff, as hundreds of vulnerable migrants waited in limbo at sea and Italy’s newly elected populist government doubled down on its decision to close its ports. Malta also refused to accept the ship. Eventually, Spain’s newly elected socialist government offered the migrants an open door, and the ship rerouted there.

Read more on the Washington Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.