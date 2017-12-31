Migrant arrivals to Italy by sea fall by a third in 2017

More than 119,000 came to Italy by boat this year after a record 181,000 made the crossing in 2016

By Steve Scherer

ROME, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Migrant arrivals to Italy by sea fell by a third in 2017 compared to a year earlier, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, as Libyan authorities helped to slow departures during the second half of the year.

