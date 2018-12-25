25 Dec 2018

Managing Migration: EU Financial Support to Italy - December 2018

Infographic
from European Commission
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (883.97 KB)

Asylum, Migration and integration Fund (AMIF)/ Internal Security Fund (ISF)/ Emergency Assistance

The management of migration and protection of our external borders are top priorities for the European Union. For several years, Italy was at the forefront of managing migration along the Central Mediterranean route. The Commission continues to support Italian efforts to improve the situation by mobilising long-term and emergency funding. Since the beginning of 2015, the Commission has allocated €225.8 million in emergency assistance to the Italian authorities as well as international organisations and NGOs operating in Italy.

This emergency funding comes on top of the €724.35 million already allocated to Italy under the national programmes for 2014-2020 (€394.18 million from AMIF and €330.17 million from ISF).
The Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund supports Italian national efforts to improve reception capacities, ensure that asylum procedures are in line with Union standards, integrate migrants at local and regional levels and increase the effectiveness of return programmes. The Internal Security Fund supports national efforts to achieve a high and uniform level of control of the external borders and to fight cross-border organised crime.

Emergency assistance has been allocated to support the Italian authorities with, amongst others, border surveillance and Search and Rescue operations, improving the reception capacities, in particular for unaccompanied minors, legal and psycho-social counselling for migrants and refugees and support to victims of trafficking.

*information as of December 2018

