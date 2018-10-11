Italy: Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) Dashboard, September 2018

Between 1 January and 30 September 2018, 3,254 unaccompanied and separated children arrived in Italy by sea, representing 16 per cent of all sea arrivals in this period. Consistent with an overall decrease in sea arrivals this year so far, the number of UASC reaching Italian shores in the first nine months of 2018 is considerably lower than in the same period last year, when over 13,800 landed in Italy. However, the proportion of UASC among sea arrivals in the January-September 2018 period (16 per cent) is slightly higher than in January-September 2017 (13 per cent).