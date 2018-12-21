Italy: Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) Dashboard, November 2018

Between 1 January and 30 November 2018, 3,485 unaccompanied and separated children arrived in Italy by sea, representing 15 per cent of all sea arrivals in this period. Consistent with an overall decrease in sea arrivals this year so far, the number of UASC reaching Italian shores in the first eleven months of 2018 is considerably lower than in the same period last year, when 15,540 landed in Italy. However, the proportion of UASC among sea arrivals in the January-November 2018 period (15 per cent) is slightly higher than in January-November 2017 (13 per cent).